Indian-Canadian shot dead in Toronto

Ottawa: A 37-year-old Indian-Canadian died after being shot by unidentified men in the parking lot of a busy shopping centre in Toronto, Canada,police said.

In a statement on Sunday, the Toronto Police Service identified the victim as Chandan Kumar Raja Nandakumar of Brampton.

On Saturday, at approximately 3:31 p.m., police responded to a call for a shooting in the parking lot of Woodbine Shopping Centre located at Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 27, the statement said.

It said police officers found a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.