Indian-Americans rally in support of India at San Francisco Consulate

Washington: A large number of Indian-Americans waiving the tri-colour held a peace rally in front of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco to express solidarity with India following the vandalism at the facility by Khalistan supporters early this week.

A group of pro-Khalistan protesters on Sunday attacked and damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. Raising pro-Khalistan slogans, the protesters broke open the makeshift security barriers raised by the city police and installed two so-called Khalistani flags inside the Consulate premises. Two consulate personnel soon removed these flags.

Scores of Indian-Americans drove from in and around San Francisco and waived the tri-colour to show solidarity with India on Friday.

“The attack on India’s consulate by fringe elements was disturbing to not only Indian-Americans but the whole world community. We wanted to show our solid support and solidarity hand in hand with India “ Satish Vale, a technology professional and community worker, said.

Indian-American community members condemned the destructive activities of separatist Sikhs, who were also present there in small numbers.

Local police were present there in sizable numbers to prevent any untoward incident. Some of the separatist Sikhs chanted pro-Khalistan slogans, but they were outnumbered by a large gathering of Indian Americans who chanted “Vande Mataram” and waved the Indian national flag along with that of the US.

Indian-Americans chanted slogans in favour of India.

“It was truly heartening to see people of all backgrounds (Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims) and ages show up to show solidarity with India against violence perpetrated by Khalistani terrorists who damaged the Indian Consulate in San Francisco,” said Gauging Desai from Friends of India. “I am also disappointed that none of the bay area elected officials has condemned this act of violence against India,” Desai said.

“Good to see pro-India supporters reestablished vibrant enthusiasm, otherwise, it is alarming to see Khalistani extremism taking root in the US,” Khanderao Kand from Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said.

The ISI-sponsored radicalisation roots of this violence need to be investigated, and stopped by the FBI, Kand said.

Ritesh Tandon, one of the key organisers said: “I am very proud that 150+ people from the Sikh community, Bohra Muslims, and all other communities of India participated in a solidarity rally for the Indian consulate general in San Francisco,”

“I strongly condemn the attack on the Indian embassy, San Francisco, that occurred during the last weekend and continued into Wednesday,” he said.