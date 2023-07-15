Indian Americans rally in support of India

San Francisco: Scores of Indian Americans held a peace rally in front of the Indian Consulate here to express solidarity with India following a recent attempted arson at the diplomatic facility by Khalistan supporters.

A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2 posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco. It was the second such act of violence within months. A large number of Indian Americans from in and around San Francisco came out in support of India on Friday as they held a peaceful rally in front of the Indian Consulate in San Francisco against the recent act of violence.