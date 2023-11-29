India welcomes release of Israeli hostages by Hamas

United Nations: India has welcomed the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and called for the immediate and unconditional release of those still held in captivity by the militant group, asserting that there can be no justifications for terrorism and hostage-taking.

Last week, an agreement was reached by Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Qatar supported by Egypt and the United States, to release Israeli and other foreign nationals taken as hostages by Hamas during the October 7 attacks. About 1,200 people were killed in the attack and 240 Israelis and other nationals were taken hostage by Hamas.

So far, over 60 Israeli and foreign nationals have been released by Hamas in five groups and Israel has in return freed about 150 Palestinian prisoners.

“We are gathered today at a time when the security situation in the Middle East is deteriorating due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, with large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children and an alarming humanitarian crisis. This is clearly unacceptable and we have indeed strongly condemned the death of civilians,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj said on Tuesday.

In her remarks to the UN General Assembly plenary meeting on Question of Palestine and the Situation in the Middle East’, Kamboj said that in addressing this humanitarian crisis, it is necessary for all parties to display utmost responsibility.

“We are aware that the immediate trigger was the terror attacks in Israel on October 7, which were shocking and deserve our unequivocal condemnation.

There can be no justification for terrorism and hostage-taking,” she said.

Kamboj said India welcomes the news of the release of the hostages, and also calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the remaining hostages, underlining that the country’s thoughts are with those who have been taken as hostages.

“India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. We also believe that there is a universal obligation to observe international humanitarian law,” she said.

Kamboj said that India welcomes all efforts by the international community that would lead to a de-escalation and delivery of humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine.

Kamboj further termed the humanitarian pauses in the Israel-Hamas conflict as a “welcome step” to ensure the timely and continuous delivery of humanitarian aid. India has sent 70 tonnes of humanitarian goods including 16.5 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies.

Kamboj told the plenary meeting that since the start of the conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar have been in close contact with leaders of the region and beyond, where they have emphasised a consistent message “that it is important to prevent escalation, ensure continued delivery of humanitarian aid and work towards an early restoration of peace and stability.”

India has voted in favour of a draft resolution in the UN General Assembly that expressed deep concern over Israel not withdrawing from the Syrian Golan.

The Syrian Golan is a region in southwest Syria that was occupied by Israeli forces on June 5, 1967.

The 193-member UN General Assembly voted on the draft resolution The Syrian Golan’ under agenda item The situation in the Middle East’ on Tuesday. The resolution, introduced by Egypt, was adopted by a recorded vote with 91 in favour, eight against and 62 abstentions.

Apart from India, those voting in favour of the resolution included Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Russia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates. Australia, Canada, Israel, the UK and the US voted against it.