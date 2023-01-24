‘India-Pak talks is a matter for those two countries to decide’

Washington: The US has reaffirmed that the pace, the scope and the character of any dialogue between India and Pakistan is a matter for the two countries, asserting that Washington has always supported talks between the two neighbours to ensure peace in South Asia.

Responding to a question raised by a Pakistani journalist on PM Shehbaz Sharif’s recent remarks seeking peace talks with India, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price on Monday said that even though the United States wants to see regional stability in South Asia, its relationships with Pakistan and India “stand on their own”.

“We’ve long called for regional stability in South Asia... We want to see it advanced. When it comes to our partnership our partnerships with India and Pakistan, these are relationships that stand on their own. We do not see these relationships as zero-sum,” Price told reporters at his daily news conference.