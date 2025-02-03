‘India had huge transformation in last decade’

new york: India has experienced “remarkable transformation” in the last decade, UN General Assembly President Philemon Yang has said, underlining that his upcoming visit to the country will give him an opportunity to see how digital and technological innovation has “fuelled this change”.

Yang will visit India from February 4 to 8, his first official visit to the country as President of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

“As the world’s largest democracy, the fifth-largest economy and home to one-fifth of humanity, India is an important member of the United Nations,” Yang told said ahead of his trip.

Responding to a question on the visit’s focus, Yang said he looks forward to “understanding, more deeply, India’s priorities and vision for the future of multilateralism.”

During the visit, he will engage with Indian leadership, including President Droupadi Murmu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Recalling that he had visited India in 2013 as Prime Minister of Cameroon, Yang said that since then, India has experienced a “remarkable transformation” and he expects the visit to give him the “opportunity to see how digital and technological innovation has fuelled this change, all the way to the

grassroots level.