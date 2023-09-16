India condemns attack on Sikh student in Canada

Toronto: India on Saturday strongly condemned an assault, including the use of bear spray, on a 17-year-old Sikh high school student in Canada’s British Columbia province this week and urged local authorities to investigate the incident and take prompt action against the perpetrators.

The incident took place on September 11 when the Sikh student, who has not been named, was on his way home from school in Kelowna.

Kelowna Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement that the attack occurred just before 4 p.m. at a bus stop at the intersection of Rutland Road and Robson Road in the Okanagan city.

‘Just prior to the bear spray incident, there was an altercation on the bus resulting in those involved being directed off of the bus. After exiting bus, a 2nd incident occurred where suspect deployed bear spray on victim,’ statement said.