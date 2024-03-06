India bolsters maritime security with new naval base INS Jatayu in Lakshadweep

The Indian Navy inaugurated a new base, INS Jatayu, on Minicoy Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago on Wednesday. This strategically placed base will strengthen India’s operational capabilities in the region and bolster its efforts towards maritime security.

The base, commissioned by Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, will play a crucial role in enhancing the Navy’s reach and effectiveness in the Western Arabian Sea. Commanded by Commandant Vrat Baghel, INS Jatayu is named after the mythological bird from the Ramayana who valiantly attempted to prevent Sita’s abduction.

Admiral Kumar highlighted the significance of the name, drawing parallels between Jatayu’s selfless service and the base’s role in providing vital situational awareness.

“In the Ramayana, Jatayu was the ‘first responder’, trying to stop the abduction of Sita ji, even to the peril of his own life, exemplifying service before self. So the naming of this unit as Jatayu is an apt recognition of this spirit of providing security surveillance and selfless service,” Kumar said.

The navy chief said that the information Jatayu relayed to Lord Ram provided crucial situational awareness, leading to the successful quest that followed.

“Similarly, we expect that this unit will provide situational awareness to the Indian Navy in maintaining good maritime domain awareness of the entire region,” he said.

He further stressed the base’s role in complementing INS Baaz in the Andamans, effectively serving as the Navy’s “eyes and ears” across the Indian Ocean. The commissioning ceremony underscored the growing need for heightened maritime surveillance in the Indian Ocean region, which has witnessed an increase in piracy, terrorism, and other criminal activities. Admiral Kumar underlined the Indian Navy’s proactive response with anti-drone, anti-missile, and anti-piracy operations to ensure the safety of merchant vessels.

Lakshadweep Island Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, the ceremony’s chief guest, announced significant developments to further strengthen security infrastructure. Approval for an airstrip at Minicoy is nearing completion, and a 24-hour operational helicopter hanger in Kavaratti is set to be operational soon. Additionally, land has been allocated for an Indian Air Force radar base in Lakshadweep.

The strategic significance of Lakshadweep was highlighted by Captain Lovekesh Thakur, Naval Officer-in-Charge (Lakshadweep). He highlighted Minicoy’s crucial location on traditional trade routes, making it ideal for gathering intelligence on maritime activity. The establishment of INS Jatayu with its enhanced surveillance capabilities is a critical step towards safeguarding national interests and serves as a springboard for further deployment of naval units. INS Jatayu becomes the second naval base in Lakshadweep, joining INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti.