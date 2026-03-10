India at UN slams Pakistan over Afghanistan strikes

United Nations: India has strongly condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan as a “flagrant violation” of international law, saying it is “hypocritical” to invoke Islamic solidarity while carrying out attacks that have killed civilians during Ramadan.

Addressing a Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan on Monday, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni reiterated New Delhi’s support for the UN Secretary-General’s call for compliance with international law, including international humanitarian law, and for ensuring the protection of civilians.

“India strongly condemns the airstrikes on Afghan territory, which are flagrant violations of international law and the UN Charter and the principle of state sovereignty.

“It is hypocritical to espouse high principles of international law and Islamic solidarity on the one hand, while mercilessly carrying out air strikes during the holy month of Ramadan that have killed 185 innocent civilians as of March 6, more than half of whom are women and children,” he said.

According to the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), around 55 per cent of the 185 victims were women and children, and more than 100,000 people have been displaced due to the attacks.

Harish noted that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ report also expresses deep concern at civilian casualties caused by cross-border armed violence.

India reiterated its support for the Secretary General’s call, urging compliance with obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and ensuring protection of civilians.

Pakistan had launched airstrikes in Afghanistan in late February, resulting in heavy casualties and injuries.

Harish also reiterated India’s grave concern on the practice of “trade and transit terrorism” by denial of passage for trade and cynical closure of access for a land locked country. He said UN declarations on Land Locked Developing countries (LLDCs) sound hollow in the face of such actions. “The trade and transit vulnerabilities of LLDCs should not be weaponised.

This is a violation of WTO norms and of the UN Charter and international law.