India alerts Pakistan about potential flood in Tawi river: Report

Islamabad: India has alerted Pakistan about a potential flood in the Tawi River, a media report said on Monday, even as the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) remains in abeyance following the Pahalgam terror attack. Citing official sources, The News reported that India has contacted Pakistan to share information about possible flooding. There has been no official confirmation regarding the development by either India or Pakistan. Usually, such inputs are shared through the Indus Water Commissioner. Citing sources, the paper claimed that India has alerted Pakistan about a possible major flood in the Tawi River in Jammu. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the alert on Sunday, it added.

It is the first major contact of its kind since the Pakistan-India conflict in May, the paper said, citing sources. Pakistani authorities have issued warnings based on the information provided by India, it added. A day after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, India took a series of punitive measures against Pakistan that included putting the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in "abeyance". The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank, has governed the distribution and use of the Indus River and its tributaries between India and Pakistan since 1960. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned of heavy rains across most parts of the Pakistan until August 30. The NDMA warning comes as the country reels from earlier monsoon spells from June 26 to August 20, that claimed over 788 lives and 1,018 injuries as of Saturday.