In UK’s first, kirtan added to exam system

London: For the first time in the UK, kirtan is recognised as part of the graded music examination system, with students able to access a formal curriculum and texts for “Sikh Sacred Music” starting Friday.

Birmingham-based musician and academic Harjinder Lallie has devoted years towards kirtan taking its rightful place alongside Western classical music and ensuring the traditional musical skills are preserved for generations to come. Kirtan, the singing of shabads or scriptures from the holy ‘Guru Granth Sahib’, is a fundamental method of devotion and praise in the faith.

London-based Music Teachers’ Board will now offer Sikh Sacred Music as part of its globally recognised eight-grade music exams, providing students the opportunity to earn Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS) points for the higher Grades 6-8 which are then recognised for university admissions. The Sikh sacred music curriculum comes alongside recognition of five Indian string instruments – dilruba, taus, esraj, sarangi and saranda.