In historic first, Lahore HC swears in woman Chief Justice

Lahore: Justice Aalia Neelum on Thursday took oath as the Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC) of Pakistan, making her the first woman to be elevated as the court’s top judge.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan administered the oath of office to her.

Punjab province’s first woman Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz was also present in the oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Neelum, 57, stood third in the seniority list of judges of the

LHC.