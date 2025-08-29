In B’desh, 1971 veterans’ discussion vandalised, police detain dozens

Dhaka: Bangladesh police on Thursday detained at least one 1971 Liberation War veteran and several others gathered for a meeting which was vandalised by a mob who termed the participants as accomplices of the “fascist regime” of the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Witnesses and media reports said several 1971 freedom fighters, academics and former bureaucrats under the banner of newly formed ‘Moncho 71’ had gathered at the Dhaka Reporters’ Unity Auditorium for a scheduled discussion when a group of angry people stormed the scene.

On Thursday, the protestors alleged that accomplices of Hasina’s fallen Awami League regime had rallied at the venue to conspire against last year’s movement, dubbed as ‘July Uprising’. The agitators chanted slogans such as “Let the weapon of July roar again”, “Catch a league (Awami Leaguer), send him to jail”.