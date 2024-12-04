Imran to approach UN, other forums to raise ‘Islamabad massacre’ issue

Lahore: Pakistan’s jailed former premier Imran Khan has said that he will approach the UN and other international forums to raise the “Islamabad massacre” issue, prompting Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to say that his party will have to show dead bodies to prove its claim.

Khan also likened the alleged firing by the forces on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on November 26 in Islamabad to that of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the killings of innocent citizens in the Islamabad massacre. The modern-day General Dyer has repeated the tragic history of Jallianwala Bagh. The blood of these people will not go in vain. We will take their case to every forum, including the United Nations,” Khan wrote on X on Monday.

Khan has been in jail since August last year and his party held a sit-in in

Islamabad seeking his release, the return of the party’s stolen mandate and independence of judiciary.

His party says at least a dozen of its workers were killed and hundreds wounded by the direct firing of law enforcers on the protesters.

The government, however, claimed that neither the army nor police opened fire on protesters.