Imran Khan’s trial in military court over May 9 violence possible: Pak

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s trial in cases concerning the violence on May 9 last year might go to the military courts, a government spokesperson has said.

The events and vandalism on May 9 last year invited the application of the Army Act since military installations were attacked and damaged, Government spokesperson for legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper. On May 9 last year, violent protests erupted after the arrest of 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party founder Khan by paramilitary Rangers from the premises of the Islamabad High Court in connection with an alleged corruption case.

His party workers allegedly vandalised a dozen military installations, including the Jinnah House (Lahore Corps Commander House), the Mianwali airbase and the ISI building in Faisalabad. A mob also attacked the Army headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Speaking at an interview on a private news channel on Friday, Malik said, “It is entirely possible that Imran Khan’s trial would be held in a military court, and the reason for that is because the Army Act will be applicable.” Alleging that the attack was “premeditated” and “preplanned”, Mailk said the PTI founder orchestrated and “properly operated” the riots, according to paper.