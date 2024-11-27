Imran Khan’s supporters reach heart of Islamabad; 6 security men killed

Islamabad: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s supporters, demanding his release from prison, reached the heart of the Pakistani capital Tuesday after battling police in clashes that killed six security personnel and injured dozens.

TV channels showed footage of Khan’s supporters facing tear gas and climbing on the shipping containers placed on the roads leading to D-Chowk, which is located close to several important government buildings: the Presidency, the PM Office, the Parliament, and the SC.

The top leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), who led protesters from other parts of the country to Islamabad, have vowed to remain in city until Khan was released from jail.