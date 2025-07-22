‘Imran Khan’s party wins six seats in KPK senate elections’

Peshawar: Former premier Imran Khan’s party on Monday secured six of the 11 seats up for grabs in the senate elections of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, according to unofficial results.

The opposition bagged five seats in the elections held for the Upper House of the provincial assembly.

The voting took place for 11 Senate seats with all 145 members of the provincial assembly casting their votes, according to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Out of the seven general seats, Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) emerged victorious on four.agencies