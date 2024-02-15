Imran Khan’s party suffers blow after polls

Lahore: Jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has suffered a blow as three independent members elected to Punjab’s provincial assembly backed by it have joined a rival party in the politically important province.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif-led PML-N) managed to take eight more independent Members of the Provincial Assembly (MPA)-elect and one Member of the National Assembly (MNA)-elect, who are not backed by the PTI, on board, raising its tally in National Assembly to 80 seats and in Punjab Assembly to over 150.

In Punjab, Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz has been nominated for

chief minister slot.