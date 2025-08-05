Imran Khan’s party organises nationwide protests for his release

Islamabad/Lahore: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party Tuesday organised protest rallies in different parts of the country, demanding the release of former prime minister Imran Khan, who was arrested two years ago on corruption charges.

The party claimed that its more than 500 workers and supporters who took to the streets were arrested by police, mostly in Punjab province.

Khan, 72, was arrested on August 5, 2023, from his residence in Lahore after being convicted by a court in a corruption case. He has been incarcerated since his arrest due to conviction in other cases, and is being held at the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

The call for the protest was given by Khan. His party claimed that supporters of the jailed leader responded by coming out in big numbers.

“Today, August 5, marks the second anniversary of the incarceration of former

prime minister Imran Khan with all basic human rights revoked, no or very

limited access to his legal team or family, no access to his political leadership other than a couple of people

now and then,” senior party leader Zulfi Bokhari said in a statement.agencies