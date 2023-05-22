Imran Khan’s party moves Pakistan SC against trials in military courts

Islamabad: Former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party moved the Supreme Court on Monday against trying civilians involved in the May 9 attacks on Army installations in military courts, terming the government’s decision a “clear violation” of the constitutional guarantees of due process and fair trial.

The petition moved by the party’s Additional Secretary General Omar Ayub Khan sought the top court’s intervention under Article 184(3), according to Geo TV.

The petition has put 22 questions before the apex court asking for its input on the scope of the law, whether the requisition violates Article 17 or not and if the deployment is a “threat to the system of parliamentary democracy,” the report said. The petition also asks the court to examine if the requisition of the armed forces is “malafide and in excess of jurisdiction”.