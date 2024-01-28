‘Imran Khan’s party could be banned if he is convicted in pending cases’

Islamabad: Jailed Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party could be banned if its founder and former prime minister and other top brass are convicted in the cases relating to the May 9 violent incidents and violation of the Secrets Act in the cipher case, according to a media reports on Sunday.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) after several years of probing into the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party’s funding

unanimously declared that the party had received “prohibited funding” in August 2003.

This created an opportunity for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) to dissolve the party.

The cipher case pertains to a piece of paper, purported to be a diplomatic cable -- the cipher -- that Khan had waved at a public rally on March 27, 2022, and

naming the US, had claimed that it was evidence’ of an “international

conspiracy” to topple his government.