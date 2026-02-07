‘Imran Khan’s detailed medical reports handed over to family’

Islamabad: The “detailed” medical reports of Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan had been handed over to his family, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Friday.

Tarar said this in a social media post hours after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) again approached the Supreme Court seeking the 73-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician’s medical report and visitation rights for his personal doctors and family members, the Dawn newspaper reported.

On January 29, Tarar confirmed that Khan underwent a medical procedure for an eye ailment at a hospital a week before and currently is in “good health.”

Khan was taken to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad from Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, where he has been serving a sentence after his conviction in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case.

In the post on X on Friday, the minister said that National Assembly Opposition Leader Mehmood Khan Achakzai had written a

letter to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while PTI leaders had also approached the apex court regarding the medical checkup of Khan.

“On directions from the Prime Minister’s Office, a detailed report has been sent by the executive director of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital to the superintendent of Central Jail, Rawalpindi (Adiala), which has been handed over to the family,” he said.

However, Khan’s sister Aleema took to X to state that the SC chief justice had “committed last Friday that Imran Khan’s medical reports would be provided to his family”.

“Today, when the jail superintendent appeared before the anti-terrorism court (ATC), only two brief notes were submitted,” she said.

“This conduct reflects a complete disregard for the authority of the chief justice of the SC,” she said.

“We urge Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to issue a contempt notice to the jail authorities and ensure that Imran Khan’s medical reports are handed over to his family without any further delay,” she asserted.

One of the documents attached with the post, a letter from the

superintendent at Adiala jail to the ATC, stated that Khan and his spouse, Bushra Bibi, “are being provided medical treatment as per Pakistan Prison Rules 1978”.

Khan was arrested and jailed in August 2023 in multiple cases and currently lodged in the Adiala Jail at Rawalpindi after his conviction in one of them.