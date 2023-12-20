‘Imran Khan to contest elections from at least 3 seats’

Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan will contest the upcoming general elections from at least three constituencies despite conviction and incarceration, his party announced on Wednesday.

On August 5, the 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician was convicted by a trial court in Islamabad in the Toshakahana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan and arrested.

The verdict meant the founding chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party was disqualified from contesting elections for five years.