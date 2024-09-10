Imran Khan shuts doors on negotiations with Pakistani establishment

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to shut the doors on negotiations with the establishment.

Speaking with journalists at Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after hearing of a case, Khan, 71, accused the establishment of deceiving him (PTI) and said that he instructed his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party not to engage in any discussions. “The establishment has deceived us, and from today, I am closing the doors to negotiations with the establishment and any other party,” the PTI founder said.

Khan said that he had allowed six party leaders to negotiate with establishment but had not stopped anyone from engaging in talks.