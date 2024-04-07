Imran Khan says some of his party leaders in touch with establishment

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has said that some of his party leaders are in contact with the powerful establishment, as he expressed willingness to hold a dialogue with anyone amidst the crackdown on his party.

Khan’s remarks came as he spoke to reporters after the hearing of the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case on Saturday, the Dawn newspaper said.

Khan, 71, said that he was ready to hold a dialogue with anyone for the sake of the country. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder said if he could hold talks with former army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa, who he later accused of being instrumental in fall of his govt in April 2022, then he could meet anyone since country was passing through a difficult phase.