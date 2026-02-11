Imran Khan is fine and healthy, say his lawyers

Islamabad: A lawyer from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday said that jailed former prime minister Imran Khan was “fine and looking healthy” following their meeting in prison as directed by the Supreme Court. Khan, 73, has been in jail since August 5, 2023, when he was arrested at his Lahore residence after his conviction in a corruption case. Currently, he has been kept at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi. PTI lawyer Salman Safdar met Khan at Adiala jail for about three hours. It was the first meeting with Khan by anyone since December 2, when his sister Uzma Khan was allowed to meet him for 20 minutes. Later, she told the media that Khan was in good health.

Speaking to the media outside the jail, Safdar said that Khan was “fine and looking healthy”. He said the meeting was ensured as per the court’s orders. When asked about Khan’s health, he responded: “Fine. Rest, you should see in the report.” However, he refused to provide any further details about the former prime minister as he had to first submit a report to the apex court.

“It is not appropriate (for me to talk) until I submit the report,” he said. Safdar also said that he was given proper access to Khan.agencies