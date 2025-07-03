Imran Khan held in 22-hr solitary confinement daily, his party claims

Lahore: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan is being held in solitary confinement for at least 22 hours daily, in ‘blatant violation’ of prison rules and human rights, his party claimed on Wednesday.

The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician has been behind bars since August 2023 after he was booked in multiple cases.

“Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) patron-in-chief and former PM Imran Khan is being held in solitary

confinement for at least 22 hours a day with restrictions on his movement,” PTI senior leader and former federal minister Moonis Elahi said in a statement here.

Moonis further said that Khan is being denied access to adequate food and medical care, and there are concerning reports of significant weight loss.

“This blatant violation of his fundamental rights must be urgently addressed by the authorities concerned,” he demanded.