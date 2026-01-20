Imran Khan denied access to legal counsels, his party says

LAHORE: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has been denied access to his legal counsels and kept in solitary confinement for the last three months, his party PTI said on Monday.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also said that the “prolonged solitary confinement” is viewed under international law as harmful and potentially constituting cruel, inhuman.

Khan, 73, has been incarcerated since August 2023, when he was arrested for the first time. Multiple cases have been registered against Khan after his government was toppled in April 2022.

The military backed Shehbaz Sharif government early last month had imposed a complete ban on Khan’s all kinds of jail meetings following his statement against Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Asim Munir. agencies