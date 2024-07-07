‘Imran Khan conspiring in prison to spread anarchy’

Islamabad: Jailed former premier Imran Khan was hatching plots inside the prison to create another “political chaos” in Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advisor on political and public affairs has claimed.

Speaking on Geo News programme ‘Naya Pakistan,’ former interior minister Rana Sanaullah said that 71-year-old founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party was not permitted by the court to hold political meetings at the high-security Adiala Jail. Khan, who faces over 200 cases and has been convicted in a few of them, has been in jail since August last year. Sanaullah, who is the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Political and Public Affairs, claimed that the PTI founder is not allowed to make such plans to create chaos while sitting in jail.

He claimed that evidence available with authorities concerned solidifies the claims of such planning underway in the jail. The PM’s aide, however, said that the government has no audio or video evidence of the planning “but those who are responsible and performing duties there have them”.

Sanaullah’s statement came after the leaders of the former ruling party said they were denied permission to meet the party’s incarcerated founder in Adiala Jail.