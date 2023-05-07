Imran Khan claims top ISI officer was involved in senior journ0’s murder

Lahore: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan has alleged that top ISI officer Major-General Faisal Naseer, who tried to kill him twice, was also involved in the brutal murder of senior journalist Arshad Sharif.

Khan’s remarks came while he was addressing a rally in Lahore from his bullet-bomb-proof vehicle. The rally was telecast live in other cities through a video link.

“Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)’s Major-General Faisal Naseer tried to kill me twice. He is also involved in the killing of (TV anchor) Arshad Sharif. He also stripped my party Senator Azam Swati naked and inflicted severe torture on him,” Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan said.

Arshad Sharif, who was critical of the Army, was killed in Kenya last October as he fled the country citing threats to his life from the security agencies.

The shooting dead of the investigative journalist by police in Kenya caused outrage in Pakistan.

Kenya’s police, in an initial report, had said the 49-year-old was shot dead in a moving vehicle in a case of mistaken identity. Khan, 71, had earlier accused Gen Naseer along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah of an assassination attempt on his life in November last year in Punjab province’s Wazirabad wherein he received three bullets in his leg.