Imran Khan claims constitutional changes an attempt to keep him in jail

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday rejected the anticipated constitutional changes, claiming that it was an effort to keep him in prison by controlling the judiciary. The 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician made the remarks during an informal conversation with journalists at the Adiala Jail, where he has been lodged since August last year.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder said that “the purpose of constitutional amendment is only to keep me in jail”. He added that the rulers have decided to sink the judiciary. “All this is being done to hide the election fraud.” Khan claimed that if actual election results were revealed, everything will be reversed. The PTI leader claimed that the government was pursuing to set up a new constitutional court out of fear of the Supreme Court. “The establishment of a constitutional court is being implemented because they are afraid of the Supreme Court,” he said.

He further said that the money of those behind the amendment is lying outside and the people sitting in the government do not want to see an independent

judiciary.