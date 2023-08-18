Imran Khan booked under Official Secrets Act in cipher case: Report

Islamabad: In yet another blow to Imran Khan, the jailed former prime minister of Pakistan has been booked under the Official Secrets Act for making the content of a confidential diplomatic cable from the country’s embassy in the US public, it emerged on Friday.

Khan, 70, is currently serving a three-year jail term after he was

sentenced by a court in a corruption case earlier this month.

Quoting unnamed sources, a report in Geo News claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman has been booked under Section 5 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 in the

cipher case on the basis of a first information report (FIR) registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against him.