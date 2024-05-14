Imran Khan asks Pakistan Army chief to apologise to him for his ‘illegal’ abduction

Lahore: Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, who has been in jail since August last in different cases, on Tuesday asked Army chief General Asim

Munir to apologise to him for his “illegal” abduction and for backing the ‘London Plan’ and vowed not to cut a deal with the powerful military.

“On the morning of May 9, 2023, my illegal abduction from the High Court was part of the London Plan (to topple the

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and impose a hybrid system led by the Sharif family on the country), for

which General Asim Munir should apologise to me,” Khan said on X.

It is believed that his family is running his social media account.

Criticising Gen Munir, Khan said: “It is the misfortune of this country that a self-proclaimed King (Gen Munir) has taken hold of all the decision-making. I am currently in prison because if I am free, it will challenge the power of that one person.”

Khan said the Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the armed forces - and the Chief of Army Staff are making threatening political statements and involving the army in politics which is tarnishing the image of the army.

The powerful Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75-plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in matters of security and foreign policy.

ISPR DG Maj-Gen Ahmed Sharif last week said that any dialogue with the PTI could happen only if

it “earnestly apologises publicly in front of the nation, promises to adopt constructive politics, and forgoes politics of anarchy”.

Khan said when political statements and press conferences are held, political parties have the right to respond to them.

“When the government is given to people lacking democratic mandate, the country becomes an epicentre of corruption and chaos. The chaos that is seen in (Pakistan-occupied) Kashmir today is likely to spread across Pakistan. Form 47 (fake result) non-democratic governments have been established in the entire country.

“When a government is elected democratically, it is backed by the people. People value their elected government and if any issues arises, it is resolved through dialogue,” he said, adding that people place no

trust in the imposed governments in Gilgit-Baltistan, PoK, Punjab and Pakistan; hence the widespread unrest and frustration.

He said further backlash will ensue against Form 47 governments when the budget is announced.

He further said an artificial set-up has been imposed on the people in the country.