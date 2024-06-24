Imran Khan appeals to Pak SC for swift hearing

Islamabad: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Monday moved the Supreme Court, seeking an expedited hearing of his appeal against his disqualification by the election commission in the Toshakhana corruption case.

In December last year, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder challenged in the Lahore High Court (LHC) the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) ruling of disqualifying him for five years for not declaring Toshakhana gifts in his statement of assets and liabilities.

Barrister Ali Zafar, the lawyer representing 71-year-old Khan, on Monday submitted a request for an early hearing of the appeal against the former premier’s disqualification, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

The application argues that the PTI leader faces ongoing challenges to his role as party chief following a disqualification by the electoral watchdog.

The petition also underlined that cases challenging the ECP’s decisions are currently pending in Islamabad and Lahore High Courts, with proceedings stalled due to a related case in the Supreme Court.