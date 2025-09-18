Imran Khan alleges ISI conducting his trial in jail

Lahore: Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday alleged that he is facing a military trial in jail as it’s not being conducted by a civilian judge but by an ISI officer, who takes instructions directly from Army Chief Asim Munir.

The 72-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has been in jail for over two years in multiple cases. He is currently lodged in the Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

“My so-called trial in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, is not being conducted by a judge but by an ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) Colonel, who takes instructions directly from Army Chief Gen Asim Munir.

This is a military trial, not a civilian one,” Khan said in a post on X on

Wednesday.

“Everything in Pakistan today is being done under the Asim Law, with the Constitution and legal framework in shreds.

Over 300 fabricated cases have been registered against me,” Khan said.