Imran Khan accuses Pak Army chief Munir of targeting his sister, wife

Lahore: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan accused Army chief Asim Munir of targeting women of his family, saying the general has buried all morality and is running things under the “Dacoits and Duffers Alliance.”

"All the atrocities against me and my family are being committed under orders from Asim Munir. Our country is currently under ‘Asim Law’. Munir has buried all morality, running things under the ‘Dacoits and Duffers Alliance.’ The most glaring proof of this moral collapse is that even the women of my family are being targeted," Khan said in a social media post on Friday.

The 72-year-old former cricketer-turned politician has been in jail for over two years in multiple cases. His party claims Khan's crime was to challenge the might of the military establishment.

Khan accused Munir of running a campaign against his sister Aleema Khan.

“My sisters and my wife have nothing to do with politics. Aleema Khan only comes forward to convey my message. The campaign being waged against her is shameful and stands as undeniable proof of the cowardice and fear of the regime imposed on the country," Khan said.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder added that his wife Bushra Begum has no role in politics whatsoever.

"Never once has she asked me to nominate a minister, a ticket-holder, or a senator. She does not send political messages. She is in solitary confinement and has no contact with any political

figure outside."