Imran, his wife booked under third Toshakhana graft case

Islamabad: Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog on Tuesday filed a new case of Toshakhana corruption against jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi.

This is the third Toshakhana case, while the second filed by NAB against both Khan, 71, and Bibi, 50. The new Toshahana corruption case is based on a probe by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) about the alleged violation of rules in the purchase of a piece of jewellery from the state depository where all gifts are stored which are presented to top political leadership during foreign trips.