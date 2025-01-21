Immigration, climate rollbacks: Prez Trump storms into office

Washington: President Donald Trump on Monday pardoned, commuted the prison sentences or vowed to dismiss the cases of all of the 1,500-plus people charged with crimes in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, including people convicted of assaulting police officers, using his clemency powers on his first day back in office to undo the massive prosecution of the unprecedented assault on the seat of American democracy.

It was among dozens of executive actions he signed after being sworn in on Monday for a second term, on issues ranging from immigration to foreign policy to climate change.

Trump’s action, just hours after his return to the White House, paves the way for the release from prison of people found guilty of violent attacks on police, as well as leaders of far-right extremist groups convicted of failed plots to keep the Republican in power after he lost the 2020 election to former President Joe Biden.

The pardons are a culmination of Trump’s yearslong campaign to rewrite the history of the January 6 attack that left more than 100 police officers injured as the angry mob of Trump supporters — some armed with poles, bats and bear spray — overwhelmed law enforcement, shattered windows and sent lawmakers and aides running into hiding.

Trump also signed an executive order directing the State Department that the foreign policy of the US shall “champion core American interests” and always put America and its citizens first.

Trump signed the executive order on Mondy soon after Marco Rubio was confirmed by the US Senate as his Secretary of State. “From this day forward, the foreign policy of the United States shall champion core American interests and always put America and American citizens first,” Trump said in his executive order.

“As soon as practicable, the Secretary of State shall issue guidance bringing the Department of State’s policies, programmes, personnel, and operations in line with an America First foreign policy, which puts America and its interests first,” the executive order said. In another executive order, Trump asked for enhanced screening of the visa application process.