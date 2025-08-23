Immigrants from Central Asia find hostility, violence in Russia

Moscow: The immigrant worker from Uzbekistan entered the bank in Moscow, but when he reached the teller, she refused to serve him and she wouldn’t say why.

For him and others from impoverished countries across Central Asia who seek better lives in Russia, such hostility is woven into everyday life. Sometimes it bursts into outright violence. “Mostly you notice it when you go to the hospital, a clinic, a government office: You stand in line and everyone shoots you dirty looks,” said the man, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he feared repercussions.

Such xenophobia clashes with economic realities at a time when Russia has a labour shortage, primarily due to its war in Ukraine. In the first quarter of 2025, over 20 per cent of Russian businesses said they were hindered by a lack of workers.