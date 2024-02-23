IMF ready to work with new govt in Pak; refuses Imran Khan’s demand

The IMF is looking forward to working with the new government in Pakistan, a top official has said while keeping mum on jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s demand that the global lender should conduct an “audit” of the election results before approving any new loan for the cash-strapped country.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Khan on Thursday said he will write to the International Monetary Fund, demanding the Washington-based institution stop its support to Pakistan where his political rivals, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party, were on the verge of forming a coalition government with a “stolen mandate.”

The 71-year-old former prime minister’s message from jail was conveyed through Barrister Ali Zafar, who met him in the Adiala Jail Rawalpindi where he has been incarcerated since last year after being convicted in corruption and other cases.

The IMF is looking forward to engaging with Pakistan’s new government on policies to ensure “macroeconomic stability and prosperity” for the country, Julie Kozack, the head of the Communications Department of the IMF said, while maintaining silence on any communication to the organisation from Khan on the outcome of polls.