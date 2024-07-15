‘I’m supposed to be dead’: Trump reflects on assassination attempt

Milwaukee: Donald Trump has said he is “supposed to be dead” after the assassination attempt on him at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, calling the incident a “surreal experience.”

In one of his first interviews since the incident, the 78-year-old former President told conservative US media that he felt that he had been saved “by luck or by God”. “I’m not supposed to be here, I’m supposed to be dead,” the former US president said, speaking to the New York Post while en route to Milwaukee for the Republican National Convention starting on Monday which will nominate him as the party’s candidate for the November 5 presidential election.

“The most incredible thing was that I happened to not only turn [my head] but to turn at the exact right time and in just the right amount,” he said, adding that the bullet that grazed his ear could have easily killed him. “I’m supposed to be dead, I’m not supposed to be here,” he said. He called the entire incident a “surreal experience.”

A spectator was killed in the attack, while two other people were seriously injured. The 20-year-old gunman, who also died, has been named as Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Trump wore a white bandage that covered his right ear but his aides did not allow any photographs to be taken, said the Post.

“The doctor at the hospital said he never saw anything like this, he called it a miracle,” Trump added. “By luck or by God, many people are saying it’s by God I’m still here.”

Trump also addressed the photos of him raising his fist and saying “Fight!” as he had blood on his face.

“A lot of people say it’s the most iconic photo they’ve ever seen,” Trump said. “They’re right and I didn’t die. Usually, you have to die to have an iconic picture.”

Trump told the paper he wanted to keep speaking following the shooting but the Secret Service insisted he go to the hospital. “I just wanted to keep speaking, but I just got shot,” he said.

Trump also said he appreciated the call he received from President Joe Biden, also expected to be his rival in the election, according to the Post, calling it “fine” and

“very nice.”