Illegal migration threatens to overwhelm, says Sunak

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who was in Italy over the weekend on an official visit, has warned that illegal migration threatens to “overwhelm” Europe and indicated that it may be time for an update of international law.

At an event in Rome on Saturday, the British Indian leader also cautioned that “enemies” could use immigration as a “weapon” by “deliberately driving people to our shores to try to destabilise” European society. He was addressing the Atreju political festival, organised by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s right wing Brothers of Italy party.

“If we do not tackle this (illegal migration) problem, the numbers will only grow,” said Sunak. “It will overwhelm our countries and our capacity to help those who actually need our help the most. If that requires us to update our laws and lead an international conversation to amend the post-war frameworks around asylum, then we must do that. Because if we don’t fix this problem now, the boats will keep coming and more lives will be lost at sea,” he said.

Sunak has made “stop the boats” a government pledge on the domestic front and has faced several hurdles in efforts to control the large numbers of migrants crossing the English Channel to enter the UK illegally.

“Criminal gangs will find ever cheaper ways to ply their evil trade. They will exploit our humanity. They think nothing of putting people’s lives at risk when they put them in these boats at sea,” he told the festival in Rome.

While in Italy, Sunak also held bilateral talks with counterpart Meloni during which tackling illegal migration was stated as a key area of discussion.