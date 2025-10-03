Ilham Aliyev meets with Armenia’s PM Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen

Copenhagen: President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan in Copenhagen, an official statement read.

Both sides highlighted the significance of the agreements reached during the Washington Peace Summit initiated by US President Donald Trump. They reaffirmed their readiness to work wtowards further strengthening peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The President of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of Armenia underscored the benefits of transport communications in the region, discussed the current progress of infrastructural development in the territory of Azerbaijan, and the TRIPP project in the territory of Armenia, exchanging views on the implementation of the Washington Declaration.

In this regard, the sides welcomed the unanimous decision on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process and its related structures. Both sides also highlighted the importance of further implementing confidence-building measures and agreed to continue their contacts.