‘If more nations join Pak-Saudi defence pact, it will become NATO-like alliance’

Islamabad: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar Friday claimed that many countries have shown interest in entering a defence pact with Islamabad and suggested that if more nations join the Saudi-Pakistan mutual defence agreement, then “this will become a NATO-like alliance.”

Addressing the parliament on the issue of the recent Gaza peace plan announced by President Donald

Trump, Dar also talked about the “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” officially signed with Saudi Arabia on September 18.

He said that several countries, both Arab and non-Arab Islamic nations, had shown interest in joining the defence agreement

agreed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. “Many other countries have shown interest in entering a defence pact with Pakistan, with many states approaching Pakistan during the UN General Assembly,” he said.

He suggested that if more countries join, then “this will become a NATO-like alliance.”

The deputy prime minister further said that the pact could expand to include other countries, potentially transforming it into a “new NATO or Eastern NATO”.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan will one day lead the Islamic world.

“By God’s Will, Pakistan will lead 57 Islamic nations,” he said.

He emphasised that while Pakistan is already a nuclear and missile power, it must now strive to become an economic power as well, an ambition achievable only through collective effort.

Talking about the deal made with the Saudi government, Dar said that Pakistan has had a sustained and deep relationship with the Gulf Kingdom and that this defence pact had been in the works for a very long time.