IDF releases video of Sinwar dodging drone moments before death

Jerusalem: Yahya Sinwar, who was the alleged mastermind behind the October 7 attacks, was killed in Gaza on Wednesday.

The Israeli Defence Forces or IDF released footage from a drone on Friday that captured Hamas chief

Yahya Sinwar moments before his death in a firefight against the troops in Gaza’s Rafah on Wednesday.

The video shows a building filled with debris, where a man is sitting on an armchair covered with dust with his face wrapped, who is supposedly Sinwar. He then proceeds to throw a stick towards, the drone but misses.

Along with Sinwar, the IDF also confirmed the death of two other “terrorists”.

Yahya Sinwar took over as the chief of Hamas after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in July 2024. He was supposedly the architect of the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which sparked the conflict in the Gaza strip.