IAEA board urges Iran to provide full information about its nuclear stockpile

Vienna: The UN atomic watchdog’s board of governors urged Iran on Thursday to “extend full and prompt cooperation,” provide the agency’s inspectors with “precise information” about its stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium and grant access to the country’s nuclear sites.

The development sets the stage for a likely further escalation of tensions between the UN nuclear agency and Iran, which has reacted strongly to similar moves by the watchdog in the past. There was no immediate response from Tehran. Nineteen countries on the International Atomic Energy Agency’s 35-member board voted for the resolution at the IAEA’s headquarters in Vienna, according to diplomats who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the outcome of the closed-door vote. Russia, China and Niger opposed it, while 12 countries abstained and one did not vote. A draft was seen by The Associated Press. Iran is legally obliged to cooperate with the IAEA under the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty. But it has not yet provided IAEA inspectors with access to nuclear sites that were affected by the war with Israel in June. The agency also has been unable to verify the status of the stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium since Israel and the United States struck the country’s nuclear sites during the 12-day war in June, according to a confidential IAEA report seen by the AP last week.