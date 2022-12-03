I have experienced racism in my life, says UK PM Sunak

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed that he experienced racism growing up in the UK but the country has made incredible progress since then in confronting the issue.

The British Indian leader was speaking to reporters on Thursday night in the wake of a racism row at Buckingham Palace, which saw the resignation of Prince William's godmother after it emerged that the senior palace aide had repeatedly questioned a black British charity worker about where she was "really from".

When asked about the controversy, Sunak said it would not be right for him to comment on palace matters and pointed out that action had been taken.

"It would not be right for me to comment on matters to do with the royal palace, although as we have seen they've acknowledged what's happened and made an apology for it," he said.

Sunak, who was born in the UK to parents of Indian heritage, was pressed further on how he felt when he heard about the incident involving Ngozi Fulani, founder of London-based charity Sistah Space, and Lady Susan Hussey a close confidante of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

He said: "As I have talked about in the past, I have experienced racism in my life. But what I am pleased to say is some of the things that I experienced when I was a kid and a young person, I don't think would happen today because our country has made incredible progress in tackling racism.