Husband burns wife alive in Pakistan’s Punjab

Lahore: A newly-wed 19-year-old woman was allegedly burnt alive by her husband in the name of honour in Pakistan’s Punjab province, police said on Wednesday.

Ali Raza, the husband of victim Saba Iqbal, killed her in Bahawalnagar, some 400 kilometres from Lahore, on July 28 as he suspected that his wife was having an affair. Saba and Raza contracted a court marriage about eight months ago. “Soon after the marriage, Raza started suspecting that Saba was in a relationship with someone else,” police said.