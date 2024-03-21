Hungary, Slovakia remain opposed to sending any arms to Ukraine

Prague: Four Central European countries remain deeply divided over how to resolve Russia’s war against Ukraine, their foreign ministers said on Thursday.

The foreign ministers from the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary and Slovakia met on Thursday and

discussed a Czech plan to acquire ammunition that Ukraine badly needs from third countries outside the European Union.

“It’s necessary to boost support for Ukraine in all areas including military assistance,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said.

Under the plan, the Czechs seek to obtain 800,000 artillery shells for Ukraine.

Czech leaders previously said the first shells should be delivered to Ukraine no later than June.

At least 18 countries have joined the initiative, Czech leaders have

previously said.