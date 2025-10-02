Hundreds of migrants mount protest in Mexico

Tapachula: A group of about 1,200 migrants set out walking before dawn in southern Mexico on Wednesday aiming for the capital where they hoped to legalise their immigration status and find more work opportunities after a long frustrating wait near the Guatemala border.

Cubans made up the majority of the migrants, but there were also people from Honduras, Ecuador, Brazil and Haiti. Unlike earlier migrant “caravans” with a goal to reach the United States, Wednesday’s group and others over the past year are trying to coerce Mexican authorities into speeding up the process for asylum and get out of southern Mexico where there are few work opportunities.

Cuban migrant Losiel Sánchez and his wife arrived in Tapachula, in November. They had hoped to get an appointment through a US government app called CBP One that would allow them to cross the US border.